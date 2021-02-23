In today’s recent session, 1,362,563 shares of the So-Young International Inc.(NASDAQ:SY) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.35, and it changed around -$1.23 or -0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.49 Billion. SY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.4, offering almost -21.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.03, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.04% since then. We note from So-Young International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.59 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 975.96 Million.
So-Young International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SY as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. So-Young International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.
So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY): Trading Information Today
Although SY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $17.40 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.29% year-to-date, but still down -0.0933 over the last five days. On the other hand, So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) is 0.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 908.92 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.93 day(s).
So-Young International Inc. (SY) projections and forecasts
Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $66.48 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect So-Young International Inc. to make $68.39 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $50.71 Million and $26.1 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 31.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 162%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. So-Young International Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 413.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.98% of So-Young International Inc. shares, and 30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.17%. So-Young International Inc. stock is held by 44 institutions, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 93.84% of the shares, which is about 12.2 Million shares worth $135.53 Million.
First Manhattan Company, with 33.34% or 4.33 Million shares worth $54.13 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
