In the last trading session, 9,256,454 shares of the Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd.(NASDAQ:SINO) were traded, and its beta was 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.81, and it changed around $0.31 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $143.87 Million. SINO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.28, offering almost -13.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 87.33% since then. We note from Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.2 Million.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SINO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO): Trading Information

Instantly SINO has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $12.28 on Monday, Feb 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.25% year-to-date, but still up 0.4021 over the last five days. On the other hand, Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) is 2.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 78.13 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 35.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.75, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -19.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SINO is forecast to be at a low of $8.75 and a high of $8.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -19.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -60.3%. Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -111% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22% of Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. shares, and 0.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.33%. Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.14% of the shares, which is about 10.41 Thousand shares worth $14.78 Thousand.

UBS Group AG, with 0.04% or 2.64 Thousand shares worth $3.75 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.