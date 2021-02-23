In the last trading session, 2,253,559 shares of the The ExOne Company(NASDAQ:XONE) were traded, and its beta was 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $44.82, and it changed around $0.68 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $989.2 Million. XONE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $66.48, offering almost -48.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 92.08% since then. We note from The ExOne Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.72 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 Million.

The ExOne Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended XONE as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. The ExOne Company is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE): Trading Information

Instantly XONE has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $55.80 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.68%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.72% year-to-date, but still down -0.1735 over the last five days. On the other hand, The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) is 0.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.08 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -26.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XONE is forecast to be at a low of $13 and a high of $59. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +31.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The ExOne Company (XONE) projections and forecasts

The ExOne Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +355.95 percent over the past six months and at a 10.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.4%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -41.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.3%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $16.9 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect The ExOne Company to make $14.49 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $17.53 Million and $13.38 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.4%. The ExOne Company earnings are expected to decrease by -18.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 46.49% per year for the next five years.

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.54% of The ExOne Company shares, and 48.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.01%. The ExOne Company stock is held by 94 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 21.18% of the shares, which is about 4.06 Million shares worth $49.65 Million.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc., with 8.46% or 1.62 Million shares worth $19.84 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.