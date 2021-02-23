In today’s recent session, 2,337,109 shares of the Stratasys Ltd.(NASDAQ:SSYS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.98, and it changed around -$4.31 or -0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.06 Billion. SSYS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $56.95, offering almost -58.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.89, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 66.95% since then. We note from Stratasys Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.11 Million.

Stratasys Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended SSYS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Stratasys Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS): Trading Information Today

Although SSYS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -10.7% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $51.53 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.68% year-to-date, but still down -0.2888 over the last five days. On the other hand, Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) is -0.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.99 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.5, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -34.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SSYS is forecast to be at a low of $14 and a high of $40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +11.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -61.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) projections and forecasts

Stratasys Ltd. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +191.96 percent over the past six months and at a -169.64% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 23.6%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -100% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 78.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -19.3%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $135.08 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. to make $128.01 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $160.16 Million and $132.91 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -15.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.1%. Stratasys Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 36% per year for the next five years.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.97% of Stratasys Ltd. shares, and 78.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.13%. Stratasys Ltd. stock is held by 182 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 21.32% of the shares, which is about 12.07 Million shares worth $150.52 Million.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc., with 9.62% or 5.45 Million shares worth $67.94 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.