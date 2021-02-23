In the last trading session, 13,182,659 shares of the Inpixon(NASDAQ:INPX) were traded, and its beta was 2.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.58, and it changed around -$0.25 or -0.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $131.82 Million. INPX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.89, offering almost -82.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.921, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.71% since then. We note from Inpixon’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.52 Million.

Inpixon stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended INPX as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Inpixon is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX): Trading Information

Although INPX has showed a red trend with a performance of -13.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.29 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 31%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.55% year-to-date, but still down -0.202 over the last five days. On the other hand, Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) is -0.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.07 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12000, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 759393.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INPX is forecast to be at a low of $12000 and a high of $12000. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +759393.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 759393.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Inpixon (INPX) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.92 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Inpixon to make $4.63 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.24 Million and $15Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -69.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Inpixon earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.09% of Inpixon shares, and 1.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.75%. Inpixon stock is held by 22 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.04% of the shares, which is about 920.58 Thousand shares worth $938.99 Thousand.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.33% or 148.21 Thousand shares worth $163.03 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.