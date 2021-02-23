In today’s recent session, 1,784,947 shares of the DoorDash, Inc.(NYSE:DASH) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $183.57, and it changed around $5.5 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $56.75 Billion. DASH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $256.09, offering almost -39.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $135.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.25% since then. We note from DoorDash, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.61 Million.

DoorDash, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended DASH as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. DoorDash, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $167.81, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -8.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DASH is forecast to be at a low of $100 and a high of $210. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +14.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -45.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. DoorDash, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -222.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.