In today’s recent session, 2,106,708 shares of the American Well Corporation(NYSE:AMWL) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.09, and it changed around -$1.48 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.02 Billion. AMWL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.75, offering almost -67.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.21% since then. We note from American Well Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.18 Million.

American Well Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended AMWL as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. American Well Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.26 for the current quarter.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.11, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 34.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMWL is forecast to be at a low of $27 and a high of $45. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +72.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. American Well Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -65.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.62% of American Well Corporation shares, and 24.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.75%. American Well Corporation stock is held by 177 institutions, with Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 2.7% of the shares, which is about 5.4 Million shares worth $160.18 Million.

Bridger Management LLC, with 2.32% or 4.63 Million shares worth $137.31 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.