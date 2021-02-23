In today’s recent session, 6,816,155 shares of the Sesen Bio, Inc.(NASDAQ:SESN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.78, and it changed around -$0.21 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $362.15 Million. SESN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.54, offering almost -27.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 86.69% since then. We note from Sesen Bio, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.96 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.09 Million.

Sesen Bio, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SESN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Sesen Bio, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN): Trading Information Today

Although SESN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.30- on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.03% year-to-date, but still down -0.0927 over the last five days. On the other hand, Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) is 0.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.88 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 151.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SESN is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +187.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 115.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13%. Sesen Bio, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -116.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.06% of Sesen Bio, Inc. shares, and 17.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.9%. Sesen Bio, Inc. stock is held by 49 institutions, with TRV GP, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 3.74% of the shares, which is about 4.84 Million shares worth $6.78 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.63% or 4.7 Million shares worth $6.58 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.