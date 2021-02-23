In today’s recent session, 5,174,043 shares of the Romeo Power, Inc.(NYSE:RMO) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.73, and it changed around -$1.24 or -0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.56 Billion. RMO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.9, offering almost -205.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.5, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.37% since then. We note from Romeo Power, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.38 Million.

Romeo Power, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended RMO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Romeo Power, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO): Trading Information Today

Although RMO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $16.01 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.43% year-to-date, but still down -0.1997 over the last five days. On the other hand, Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) is -0.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.72 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 114.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RMO is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +214.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Romeo Power, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.