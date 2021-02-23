In the last trading session, 52,489,462 shares of the Riot Blockchain, Inc.(NASDAQ:RIOT) were traded, and its beta was 5.2. Most recently the company’s share price was $64.76, and it changed around -$6.57 or -0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.37 Billion. RIOT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $79.5, offering almost -22.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 99.21% since then. We note from Riot Blockchain, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 68.63 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 32.87 Million.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended RIOT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Riot Blockchain, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT): Trading Information

Although RIOT has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $79.50 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.54%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.81% year-to-date, but still up 0.3141 over the last five days. On the other hand, Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) is 2.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.81 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -56.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RIOT is forecast to be at a low of $28 and a high of $28. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -56.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -56.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.9%. Riot Blockchain, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 76.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.81% of Riot Blockchain, Inc. shares, and 12.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.92%. Riot Blockchain, Inc. stock is held by 56 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 3.12% of the shares, which is about 2.11 Million shares worth $5.69 Million.

Group One Trading, L.P., with 2.61% or 1.76 Million shares worth $29.94 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.