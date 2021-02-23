In the last trading session, 5,841,333 shares of the ReWalk Robotics Ltd.(NASDAQ:RWLK) were traded, and its beta was 3.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.39, and it changed around -$0.73 or -0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $113.38 Million. RWLK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6, offering almost -76.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 87.91% since then. We note from ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.01 Million.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended RWLK as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK): Trading Information

Although RWLK has showed a red trend with a performance of -17.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.50- on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 38.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.57% year-to-date, but still down -0.2135 over the last five days. On the other hand, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) is 0.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 696.06 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 231.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.5, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -26.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RWLK is forecast to be at a low of $2.5 and a high of $2.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -26.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -26.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) projections and forecasts

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +164.84 percent over the past six months and at a -45.12% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 20.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +67.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 45.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 124.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.5 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ReWalk Robotics Ltd. to make $2.5 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $760Million and $1.67 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 228.9%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 49.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 56.4%. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 69.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.88% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares, and 10.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.64%. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.24% of the shares, which is about 307Thousand shares worth $405.24 Thousand.

Advisor Group, Inc., with 1.12% or 277.43 Thousand shares worth $366.21 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.