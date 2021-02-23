In the last trading session, 2,093,831 shares of the Regional Health Properties, Inc.(NYSE:RHE) were traded, and its beta was 0.1. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.99, and it changed around $0.52 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.8 Million. RHE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.77, offering almost -125.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 89.27% since then. We note from Regional Health Properties, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 331.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 Million.

Regional Health Properties, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended RHE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHE): Trading Information

Instantly RHE has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.45- on Monday, Feb 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.95% year-to-date, but still up 0.0014 over the last five days. On the other hand, Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHE) is 0.95% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 98.2 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 86.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $78, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 1015.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RHE is forecast to be at a low of $78 and a high of $78. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +1015.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1015.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (RHE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 38%. Regional Health Properties, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 79.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.58% of Regional Health Properties, Inc. shares, and 4.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.58%. Regional Health Properties, Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.11% of the shares, which is about 35.7 Thousand shares worth $127.81 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.69% or 11.59 Thousand shares worth $15.07 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.