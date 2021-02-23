In the last trading session, 1,309,856 shares of the Recon Technology, Ltd.(NASDAQ:RCON) were traded, and its beta was 2.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.72, and it changed around -$0.09 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $48.74 Million. RCON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.55, offering almost -104.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.43% since then. We note from Recon Technology, Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.2 Million.

Recon Technology, Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RCON as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Recon Technology, Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 267.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RCON is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +267.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 267.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.6%. Recon Technology, Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 35.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.06% of Recon Technology, Ltd. shares, and 1.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.49%. Recon Technology, Ltd. stock is held by 3 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.2% of the shares, which is about 35.45 Thousand shares worth $33.14 Thousand.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.09% or 16.08 Thousand shares worth $23.64 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.