In today’s recent session, 1,891,663 shares of the Porch Group Inc.(NASDAQ:PRCH) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.36, and it changed around -$1.35 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.51 Billion. PRCH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.41, offering almost -26.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.74% since then. We note from Porch Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 Million.

Porch Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PRCH as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Porch Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.59 for the current quarter.

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH): Trading Information Today

Although PRCH has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $22.18 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.56%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.36% year-to-date, but still down -0.1326 over the last five days. On the other hand, Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) is 0.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.57 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 26.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PRCH is forecast to be at a low of $24 and a high of $25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +29.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 23.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Porch Group Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.