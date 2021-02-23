In the last trading session, 13,156,090 shares of the PAVmed Inc.(NASDAQ:PAVM) were traded, and its beta was 0.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.55, and it changed around $0.98 or 0.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $399.07 Million. PAVM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.63, offering almost -1.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.3, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.58% since then. We note from PAVmed Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.15 Million.

PAVmed Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PAVM as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. PAVmed Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM): Trading Information

Instantly PAVM has showed a green trend with a performance of 21.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.63- on Monday, Feb 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.62% year-to-date, but still up 0.5857 over the last five days. On the other hand, PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) is 1.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.74 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.42, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 15.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PAVM is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $9. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +62.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. PAVmed Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 34.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.1% of PAVmed Inc. shares, and 10.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.9%. PAVmed Inc. stock is held by 79 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.57% of the shares, which is about 1.85 Million shares worth $3.92 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.28% or 1.64 Million shares worth $2.92 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.