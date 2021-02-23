In the last trading session, 180,503,007 shares of the Palantir Technologies Inc.(NYSE:PLTR) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $28, and it changed around -$1 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $52.58 Billion. PLTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $45, offering almost -60.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.9, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.21% since then. We note from Palantir Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 238.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 82.33 Million.

Palantir Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PLTR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Palantir Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.83, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -7.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLTR is forecast to be at a low of $15 and a high of $40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +42.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -46.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Palantir Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 7.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 49.39% per year for the next five years.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.04% of Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, and 12.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.41%. Palantir Technologies Inc. stock is held by 178 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.27% of the shares, which is about 33.35 Million shares worth $785.41 Million.

Point72 Asset Management, L.P., with 2.03% or 29.9 Million shares worth $284.09 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.