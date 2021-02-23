In the last trading session, 16,447,182 shares of the OrganiGram Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ:OGI) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.26, and it changed around -$0.26 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $757.79 Million. OGI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.45, offering almost -97.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.02% since then. We note from OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 24.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.39 Million.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended OGI as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI): Trading Information

Although OGI has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.25- on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.45% year-to-date, but still down -0.1307 over the last five days. On the other hand, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) is 0.9% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.35 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.98, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -39.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OGI is forecast to be at a low of $1.49 and a high of $3.37. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +3.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -54.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.11% of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares, and 15.3% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.31%. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock is held by 121 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.48% of the shares, which is about 19.67 Million shares worth $26.16 Million.

Millennium Management LLC, with 3.2% or 7.43 Million shares worth $9.88 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.