In the last trading session, 49,346,928 shares of the Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ONTX) were traded, and its beta was 2.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.56, and it changed around -$0.07 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $368.96 Million. ONTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.93, offering almost -23.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 87.82% since then. We note from Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 173.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 52.34 Million.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ONTX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX): Trading Information

Although ONTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.93 on Thursday, Feb 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.35% year-to-date, but still up 0.3448 over the last five days. On the other hand, Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) is 1.2% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.67 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.46, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -70.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ONTX is forecast to be at a low of $0.46 and a high of $0.46. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -70.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -70.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $40Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to make $6.63 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $50Million and $150Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4320%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 67.9%. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 70% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.56% of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 11.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.28%. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 37 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 3.35% of the shares, which is about 6.93 Million shares worth $1.94 Million.

Principal Financial Group, Inc., with 0.56% or 1.16 Million shares worth $541.45 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.