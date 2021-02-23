In the last trading session, 20,475,870 shares of the Ocugen, Inc.(NASDAQ:OCGN) were traded, and its beta was 5.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.18, and it changed around -$1.09 or -0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.72 Billion. OCGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.77, offering almost -104.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 98.15% since then. We note from Ocugen, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 21.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 84.64 Million.

Ocugen, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended OCGN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Ocugen, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN): Trading Information

Although OCGN has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.97 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.02% year-to-date, but still down -0.107 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) is 3.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.34 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.38, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -19.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OCGN is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $13. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +41.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -56.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.6%. Ocugen, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 89.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.26% of Ocugen, Inc. shares, and 13.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.57%. Ocugen, Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 4.59% of the shares, which is about 7.44 Million shares worth $2.31 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.37% or 2.23 Million shares worth $4.07 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.