In the last trading session, 1,214,727 shares of the Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:OBLN) were traded, and its beta was -1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.35, and it changed around $0.02 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.8 Million. OBLN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.77, offering almost -147.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.75% since then. We note from Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 794.76 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.98 Million.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended OBLN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.15, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 41.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OBLN is forecast to be at a low of $6.15 and a high of $6.15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +41.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 41.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.1%. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 74.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s Biggest Investors

Morgan Stanley, with 9.01% or 700.01 Thousand shares worth $637.29 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 43043 shares worth $39.19 Thousand, making up 0.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 33Thousand shares worth around $30.04 Thousand, which represents about 0.42% of the total shares outstanding.