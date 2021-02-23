In today’s recent session, 1,829,697 shares of the Niu Technologies(NASDAQ:NIU) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.88, and it changed around -$1.3 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.8 Billion. NIU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.38, offering almost -37.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.08, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 84.36% since then. We note from Niu Technologies’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.61 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.06 Million.

Niu Technologies stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended NIU as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Niu Technologies is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU): Trading Information Today

Although NIU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $47.53 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.39% year-to-date, but still down -0.2124 over the last five days. On the other hand, Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) is -0.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.46 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.71 day(s).

Niu Technologies (NIU) projections and forecasts

Niu Technologies share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +103.44 percent over the past six months and at a -12.5% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.2%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -30.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 250% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $95.29 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Niu Technologies to make $79.32 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $75.9 Million and $33.28 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 138.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Niu Technologies earnings are expected to increase by 147.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5.86% per year for the next five years.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Niu Technologies shares, and 27.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.75%. Niu Technologies stock is held by 114 institutions, with Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.68% of the shares, which is about 3.04 Million shares worth $85.41 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Wellington Management Company, LLP, with 3.84% or 2.5 Million shares worth $70.21 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 893626 shares worth $25.07 Million, making up 1.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held roughly 880.72 Thousand shares worth around $24.7 Million, which represents about 1.35% of the total shares outstanding.