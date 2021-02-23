Neos Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended NEOS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 12.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NEOS is forecast to be at a low of $1 and a high of $1. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +12.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.1%. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 78.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 31.7% per year for the next five years.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.5% of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 33.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.89%. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 47 institutions, with Stonepine Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.97% of the shares, which is about 4.96 Million shares worth $3.1 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.41% or 1.7 Million shares worth $1.06 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 1085225 shares worth $575.49 Thousand, making up 2.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 585.39 Thousand shares worth around $310.43 Thousand, which represents about 1.18% of the total shares outstanding.