In today’s recent session, 1,991,346 shares of the Mustang Bio, Inc.(NASDAQ:MBIO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.71, and it changed around -$0.11 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $238.43 Million. MBIO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.22, offering almost -40.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.02% since then. We note from Mustang Bio, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.77 Million.

Mustang Bio, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MBIO as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Mustang Bio, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO): Trading Information Today

Although MBIO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.20- on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.03% year-to-date, but still down -0.1073 over the last five days. On the other hand, Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) is -0.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.39 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.9 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 189.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MBIO is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $13. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +250.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 88.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Mustang Bio, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -13.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.42% of Mustang Bio, Inc. shares, and 26.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.92%. Mustang Bio, Inc. stock is held by 102 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.17% of the shares, which is about 3.34 Million shares worth $12.66 Million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 2.74% or 1.78 Million shares worth $5.59 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.