In today’s recent session, 1,357,377 shares of the Moleculin Biotech, Inc.(NASDAQ:MBRX) have been traded, and its beta is 2.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.54, and it changed around -$0.38 or -0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $129.88 Million. MBRX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.82, offering almost -160.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.938, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 57.31% since then. We note from Moleculin Biotech, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.37 Million.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MBRX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.56 for the current quarter.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX): Trading Information Today

Although MBRX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.30- on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.07% year-to-date, but still down -0.1559 over the last five days. On the other hand, Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) is -0.3% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 459.47 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 193.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 377.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MBRX is forecast to be at a low of $18 and a high of $29. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +538.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 296.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.7%. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 29.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s Biggest Investors

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.35% or 98.66 Thousand shares worth $471.85 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 93964 shares worth $458.19 Thousand, making up 0.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 31.36 Thousand shares worth around $150Thousand, which represents about 0.11% of the total shares outstanding.