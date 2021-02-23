In the last trading session, 4,526,039 shares of the Molecular Data Inc.(NASDAQ:MKD) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.83, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $237.24 Million. MKD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.89, offering almost -112.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.85% since then. We note from Molecular Data Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.23 Million.

Molecular Data Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MKD as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD): Trading Information

Although MKD has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.23 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.18% year-to-date, but still down -0.0214 over the last five days. On the other hand, Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) is 0.2% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 349.64 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 48.36 day(s).

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Molecular Data Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 15.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Molecular Data Inc. shares, and 20.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.31%. Molecular Data Inc. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Shen, Neil, Nanpeng being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 42.91% of the shares, which is about 4.94 Million shares worth $4.15 Million.

Fosun International Ltd, with 38.21% or 4.39 Million shares worth $3.69 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.