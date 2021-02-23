In the last trading session, 1,163,854 shares of the Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.(NASDAQ:METX) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.63, and it changed around -$0.07 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $140.16 Million. METX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.66, offering almost -837.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.98% since then. We note from Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.23 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.3 Million.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended METX as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX): Trading Information

Although METX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.08- on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.32% year-to-date, but still down -0.1085 over the last five days. On the other hand, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) is 0.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 57.97 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 17.57 day(s).

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -221.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 70.56% of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. shares, and 7.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.85%. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Amundi Pioneer Asset Management being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.98% of the shares, which is about 520Thousand shares worth $1.04 Million.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., with 0.22% or 118.33 Thousand shares worth $236.66 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 46061 shares worth $92.12 Thousand, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 19.67 Thousand shares worth around $39.34 Thousand, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.