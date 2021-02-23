In the last trading session, 20,575,258 shares of the Marathon Patent Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:MARA) were traded, and its beta was 4.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.11, and it changed around -$6.16 or -0.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.49 Billion. MARA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.41, offering almost -33.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 99.06% since then. We note from Marathon Patent Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 27.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 41.6 Million.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MARA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA): Trading Information

Although MARA has showed a red trend with a performance of -14.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $49.41 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.89%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.55% year-to-date, but still down -0.0351 over the last five days. On the other hand, Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) is 1.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.47 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -19.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MARA is forecast to be at a low of $30 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -19.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 34.3%. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 78.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 50% per year for the next five years.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.42% of Marathon Patent Group, Inc. shares, and 6.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.38%. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. stock is held by 35 institutions, with Group One Trading, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.5% of the shares, which is about 1.22 Million shares worth $12.73 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.99% or 809.08 Thousand shares worth $8.45 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.