In today’s recent session, 5,418,810 shares of the Lumen Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:LUMN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.2, and it changed around $0.22 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.17 Billion. LUMN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.6, offering almost -36.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.16, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.11% since then. We note from Lumen Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.55 Million.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 7 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended LUMN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Lumen Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN): Trading Information Today

Instantly LUMN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $12.25 on Tuesday, Feb 23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.25% year-to-date, but still up 0.0301 over the last five days. On the other hand, Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) is 0.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 72.36 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.01, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -17.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LUMN is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +22.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -42.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) projections and forecasts

Lumen Technologies, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +8.91 percent over the past six months and at a -8.98% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.5%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -12.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -8.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.6%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.12 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. to make $5.02 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.57 Billion and $5.23 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -41.3%. Lumen Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -219.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 3% per year for the next five years.

LUMN Dividend Yield

Lumen Technologies, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 04 – May 10, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 8.35 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1. It is important to note, however, that the 8.35% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 10.4% per year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)’s Biggest Investors

Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, with 8.86% or 97.26 Million shares worth $948.28 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 30722641 shares worth $309.99 Million, making up 2.8% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 25.52 Million shares worth around $257.49 Million, which represents about 2.33% of the total shares outstanding.