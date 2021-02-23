In the last trading session, 3,446,835 shares of the LM Funding America, Inc.(NASDAQ:LMFA) were traded, and its beta was 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.88, and it changed around -$0.07 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $49.87 Million. LMFA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.89, offering almost -160.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.3, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.04% since then. We note from LM Funding America, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.84 Million.

LM Funding America, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended LMFA as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA): Trading Information

Although LMFA has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.18 on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.81% year-to-date, but still down -0.0553 over the last five days. On the other hand, LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.4 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).

LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.7%. LM Funding America, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -102.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.73% of LM Funding America, Inc. shares, and 22.3% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.87%. LM Funding America, Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 1.73% of the shares, which is about 267.08 Thousand shares worth $175.47 Thousand.

Sabby Management, LLC, with 0.96% or 147.3 Thousand shares worth $96.78 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.