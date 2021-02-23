In the last trading session, 5,653,561 shares of the Lion Group Holding Ltd.(NASDAQ:LGHL) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.74, and it changed around -$0.66 or -0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $92.29 Million. LGHL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.77, offering almost -148.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.745, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.19% since then. We note from Lion Group Holding Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.9 Million.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL): Trading Information

Although LGHL has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.30- on Thursday, Feb 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.46% year-to-date, but still up 0.0652 over the last five days. On the other hand, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) is 0.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 40.4 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 21.26 day(s).

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Lion Group Holding Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 396.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.83% of Lion Group Holding Ltd. shares, and 6.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.82%. Lion Group Holding Ltd. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.05% of the shares, which is about 80Thousand shares worth $154.4 Thousand.

CNH Partners LLC, with 0.52% or 40Thousand shares worth $77.2 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.