In the last trading session, 6,920,570 shares of the Tyme Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:TYME) were traded, and its beta was 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.34, and it changed around -$0.14 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $398.8 Million. TYME currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.99, offering almost -113.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.68% since then. We note from Tyme Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.26 Million.

Tyme Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended TYME as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Tyme Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME): Trading Information

Although TYME has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.84- on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.92% year-to-date, but still down -0.1429 over the last five days. On the other hand, Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) is 0.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.48 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 241.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TYME is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +241.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 241.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (TYME) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Tyme Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 40.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 49.39% of Tyme Technologies, Inc. shares, and 13.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.87%. Tyme Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 83 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.31% of the shares, which is about 4.45 Million shares worth $5.43 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.4% or 2.48 Million shares worth $2.43 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.