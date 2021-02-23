In the last trading session, 32,807,239 shares of the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.(NYSE:NAK) were traded, and its beta was 1.1. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.82, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $407.72 Million. NAK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.49, offering almost -203.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.2% since then. We note from Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 51.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 44.56 Million.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended NAK as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK): Trading Information

Instantly NAK has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.986 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.53% year-to-date, but still down -0.0922 over the last five days. On the other hand, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK) is 0.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.27 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.48, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 202.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NAK is forecast to be at a low of $1.2 and a high of $3.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +357.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 46.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.2%. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -277.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.27% of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares, and 10.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.27%. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock is held by 93 institutions, with Kopernik Global Investors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.12% of the shares, which is about 26.08 Million shares worth $8.4 Million.

Russell Investments Group, Ltd., with 1.87% or 9.53 Million shares worth $3.07 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.