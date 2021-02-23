In the last trading session, 1,024,540 shares of the Kintara Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:KTRA) were traded, and its beta was 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.39, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $73.2 Million. KTRA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.35, offering almost -40.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.1% since then. We note from Kintara Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.1 Million.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended KTRA as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA): Trading Information

Instantly KTRA has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.63- on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.13%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.87% year-to-date, but still down -0.0363 over the last five days. On the other hand, Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) is 0.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 596.96 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 542.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 130.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KTRA is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +192.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 67.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.2%. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 72.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.43% of Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 1.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.84%. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.17% of the shares, which is about 40.73 Thousand shares worth $52.14 Thousand.

Two Sigma Investments, LP, with 0.08% or 20.6 Thousand shares worth $28.83 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.