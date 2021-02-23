In today’s recent session, 1,577,081 shares of the China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc.(NASDAQ:CJJD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.18, and it changed around -$0.09 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $48.14 Million. CJJD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.46, offering almost -193.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.8, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.2% since then. We note from China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 Million.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CJJD as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD): Trading Information Today
Although CJJD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.53 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.49%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.13% year-to-date, but still down -0.25 over the last five days. On the other hand, China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) is -0.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 245.7 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 231.79 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 493.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CJJD is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +493.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 493.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (CJJD) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -38.7%. China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -453.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30% per year for the next five years.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.9% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. shares, and 18.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.15%. China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 11.59% of the shares, which is about 4.84 Million shares worth $4.89 Million.
Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 3.11% or 1.3 Million shares worth $1.31 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
