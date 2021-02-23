In today’s recent session, 4,351,160 shares of the BigCommerce Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:BIGC) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $63.35, and it changed around -$4.9 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.16 Billion. BIGC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $162.5, offering almost -156.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $53.19, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.04% since then. We note from BigCommerce Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.72 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.64 Million.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC): Trading Information Today

Although BIGC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $75.40 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.01% year-to-date, but still down -0.1517 over the last five days. On the other hand, BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) is -0.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.22 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.36 day(s).

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -14.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.04% of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. shares, and 41.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.75%. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 167 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 3.72% of the shares, which is about 2.33 Million shares worth $194.39 Million.

Matrix Capital Management, with 3.67% or 2.3 Million shares worth $191.9 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.