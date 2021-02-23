In the last trading session, 15,994,456 shares of the Aphria Inc.(NASDAQ:APHA) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.35, and it changed around -$0.9 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.1 Billion. APHA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.29, offering almost -66.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 89.92% since then. We note from Aphria Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 46.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.79 Million.

Aphria Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended APHA as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight.

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA): Trading Information

Although APHA has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $22.68 on Thursday, Feb 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.68%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.8% year-to-date, but still up 0.1423 over the last five days. On the other hand, Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) is 0.5% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.7 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.9, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -28.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APHA is forecast to be at a low of $8.45 and a high of $25.58. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +32.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -56.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aphria Inc. (APHA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Aphria Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Aphria Inc. shares, and 13.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.82%. Aphria Inc. stock is held by 213 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 2.37% of the shares, which is about 7.5 Million shares worth $33.22 Million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 1.56% or 4.95 Million shares worth $21.92 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.