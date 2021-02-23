In today’s recent session, 1,130,238 shares of the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited(NASDAQ:KC) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $61.82, and it changed around $1.08 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.3 Billion. KC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $74.67, offering almost -20.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 72.48% since then. We note from Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.41 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.84 Million.
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended KC as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC): Trading Information Today
Instantly KC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $72.01 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.38% year-to-date, but still down -0.1399 over the last five days. On the other hand, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) is 0.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.2 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.74 day(s).
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited earnings are expected to increase by 33.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.62% of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares, and 20.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.96%. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock is held by 171 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.37% of the shares, which is about 7.35 Million shares worth $319.94 Million.
First Trust Advisors LP, with 2.78% or 6.07 Million shares worth $264.21 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 5861760 shares worth $173.1 Million, making up 2.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund held roughly 1.81 Million shares worth around $79.03 Million, which represents about 0.83% of the total shares outstanding.
