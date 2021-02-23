In today’s recent session, 7,474,114 shares of the Isoray, Inc.(NYSE:ISR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.23, and it changed around -$0.26 or -0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $180.03 Million. ISR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.81, offering almost -128.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 71.54% since then. We note from Isoray, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.23 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.35 Million.

Isoray, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ISR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Isoray, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR): Trading Information Today

Although ISR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -17.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.78 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 33.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.64% year-to-date, but still down -0.3277 over the last five days. On the other hand, Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) is -0.47% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.29 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 89.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ISR is forecast to be at a low of $1.9 and a high of $3. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +143.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 54.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Isoray, Inc. (ISR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.3%. Isoray, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 33.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.28% of Isoray, Inc. shares, and 7.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.98%. Isoray, Inc. stock is held by 44 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 3.21% of the shares, which is about 2.8 Million shares worth $1.63 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.55% or 1.35 Million shares worth $606.84 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.