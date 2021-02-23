In the last trading session, 3,360,778 shares of the InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.(NASDAQ:NVIV) were traded, and its beta was 1.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.42, and it changed around -$0.11 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.06 Million. NVIV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.85, offering almost -452.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.5, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.79% since then. We note from InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.95 Million.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended NVIV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV): Trading Information

Although NVIV has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 29%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.75% year-to-date, but still down -0.0955 over the last five days. On the other hand, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) is 0.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.87 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 2540.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NVIV is forecast to be at a low of $37.5 and a high of $37.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +2540.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2540.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 43.7%. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 74.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.35% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares, and 7.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.09%. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. stock is held by 22 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.53% of the shares, which is about 111.47 Thousand shares worth $90.29 Thousand.

Wedbush Securities Inc, with 0.38% or 81.49 Thousand shares worth $115.72 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.