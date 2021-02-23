In the last trading session, 1,953,938 shares of the iFresh Inc.(NASDAQ:IFMK) were traded, and its beta was -2.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.14, and it changed around $0.19 or 0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $77.63 Million. IFMK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.25, offering almost -98.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.345, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 83.88% since then. We note from iFresh Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.81 Million.

iFresh Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended IFMK as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. iFresh Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK): Trading Information

Instantly IFMK has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.43- on Monday, Feb 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.73% year-to-date, but still down -0.1336 over the last five days. On the other hand, iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) is 1.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 512.57 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 283.19 day(s).

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -64.5%. iFresh Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 42.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 65.83% of iFresh Inc. shares, and 0.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.46%. iFresh Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.38% of the shares, which is about 116.09 Thousand shares worth $90.9 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.31% or 93.77 Thousand shares worth $73.42 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 116086 shares worth $79.86 Thousand, making up 0.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 19.71 Thousand shares worth around $15.43 Thousand, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.