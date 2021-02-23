In the last trading session, 1,443,521 shares of the vTv Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:VTVT) were traded, and its beta was -1.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.61, and it changed around -$0.13 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $202.65 Million. VTVT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.75, offering almost -81.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.83% since then. We note from vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.21 Million.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VTVT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT): Trading Information

Although VTVT has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.96- on Thursday, Feb 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.4% year-to-date, but still down -0.0333 over the last five days. On the other hand, vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) is 0.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.29 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 158.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VTVT is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $7.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +187.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 129.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.7%. vTv Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 14.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 72.38% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 8.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29%. vTv Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 54 institutions, with Frazier Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 2.09% of the shares, which is about 1.06 Million shares worth $1.88 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.39% or 708.25 Thousand shares worth $1.25 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.