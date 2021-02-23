In the last trading session, 2,043,776 shares of the SuperCom Ltd.(NASDAQ:SPCB) were traded, and its beta was 0.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.78, and it changed around -$0.12 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.44 Million. SPCB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.09, offering almost -73.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.96% since then. We note from SuperCom Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.76 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.69 Million.

SuperCom Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SPCB as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. SuperCom Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB): Trading Information

Although SPCB has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.24 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.54%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.73% year-to-date, but still down -0.11 over the last five days. On the other hand, SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) is 0.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.15 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 40.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPCB is forecast to be at a low of $2.5 and a high of $2.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +40.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 40.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29%. SuperCom Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 31.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.39% of SuperCom Ltd. shares, and 14.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.87%. SuperCom Ltd. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 9.1% of the shares, which is about 1.48 Million shares worth $1.13 Million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, with 2.74% or 445Thousand shares worth $338.73 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.