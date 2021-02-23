In the last trading session, 8,340,579 shares of the Oragenics, Inc.(NYSE:OGEN) were traded, and its beta was 0.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.25, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $136.59 Million. OGEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.09, offering almost -67.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.2% since then. We note from Oragenics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.31 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.28 Million.

Oragenics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended OGEN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Oragenics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN): Trading Information

Although OGEN has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.49 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.78% year-to-date, but still down -0.1071 over the last five days. On the other hand, Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN) is 0.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.35 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 100% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OGEN is forecast to be at a low of $2.5 and a high of $2.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +100% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 100% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.7%. Oragenics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 57.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.94% of Oragenics, Inc. shares, and 7.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.98%. Oragenics, Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Third Security, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 5.96% of the shares, which is about 4.61 Million shares worth $2.65 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.84% or 1.42 Million shares worth $817.93 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.