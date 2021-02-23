In the last trading session, 1,176,723 shares of the Gatos Silver, Inc.(NYSE:GATO) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.26, and it changed around $2 or 0.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $903.13 Million. GATO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24, offering almost -57.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.12% since then. We note from Gatos Silver, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 685.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 804.1 Million.

Gatos Silver, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GATO as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Gatos Silver, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.5, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -4.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GATO is forecast to be at a low of $14.5 and a high of $14.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -4.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Gatos Silver, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -224.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.93% of Gatos Silver, Inc. shares, and 69.6% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.25%. Gatos Silver, Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 15% of the shares, which is about 8.88 Million shares worth $115.67 Million.

Municipal Employees’ Retirement System Of Michigan, with 10.48% or 6.21 Million shares worth $80.85 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Contrafund Inc and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2900078 shares worth $37.79 Million, making up 4.9% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 1.14 Million shares worth around $14.91 Million, which represents about 1.93% of the total shares outstanding.