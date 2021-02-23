In the last trading session, 1,176,723 shares of the Gatos Silver, Inc.(NYSE:GATO) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.26, and it changed around $2 or 0.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $903.13 Million. GATO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24, offering almost -57.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.12% since then. We note from Gatos Silver, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 685.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 804.1 Million.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Gatos Silver, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GATO as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Gatos Silver, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.
Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO): Trading Information
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.5, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -4.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GATO is forecast to be at a low of $14.5 and a high of $14.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -4.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Gatos Silver, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -224.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.93% of Gatos Silver, Inc. shares, and 69.6% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.25%. Gatos Silver, Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 15% of the shares, which is about 8.88 Million shares worth $115.67 Million.
Municipal Employees’ Retirement System Of Michigan, with 10.48% or 6.21 Million shares worth $80.85 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Fidelity Contrafund Inc and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2900078 shares worth $37.79 Million, making up 4.9% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 1.14 Million shares worth around $14.91 Million, which represents about 1.93% of the total shares outstanding.
A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market
Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...
Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.
Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.
Sponsored