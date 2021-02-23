Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended FSM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.61, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 8.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FSM is forecast to be at a low of $7.5 and a high of $10.57. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +33.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) projections and forecasts

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +23.39 percent over the past six months and at a -5.88% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 28.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +66.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.5%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.75%. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 161.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.81% of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, and 40.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.34%. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock is held by 186 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 11.52% of the shares, which is about 21.22 Million shares worth $174.85 Million.

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, with 2.08% or 3.83 Million shares worth $31.56 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 10847127 shares worth $89.38 Million, making up 5.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 9.32 Million shares worth around $76.8 Million, which represents about 5.06% of the total shares outstanding.