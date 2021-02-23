Endo International plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended ENDP as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Endo International plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter.

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.91, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -30.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENDP is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +21.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -69.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Endo International plc (ENDP) projections and forecasts

Endo International plc share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +251.67 percent over the past six months and at a 9.24% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.9%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -35.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -44.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.1%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $647.12 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Endo International plc to make $673.86 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $764.8 Million and $820.4 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -15.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -17.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -43.1%. Endo International plc earnings are expected to increase by 62.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -12.37% per year for the next five years.

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.16% of Endo International plc shares, and 82.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.41%. Endo International plc stock is held by 251 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 15.94% of the shares, which is about 36.71 Million shares worth $263.61 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11% or 25.34 Million shares worth $181.92 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 14785463 shares worth $106.16 Million, making up 6.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.43 Million shares worth around $21.23 Million, which represents about 2.79% of the total shares outstanding.