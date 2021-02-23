In the last trading session, 17,568,981 shares of the Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation(NASDAQ:ADMP) were traded, and its beta was 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.35, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $189.38 Million. ADMP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.34, offering almost -73.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 80% since then. We note from Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.41 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.51 Million.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP): Trading Information

Although ADMP has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.62 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.78% year-to-date, but still down -0.129 over the last five days. On the other hand, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) is -0.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.07 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.26 day(s).

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) projections and forecasts

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +50.1 percent over the past six months and at a 14.55% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +25% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -15.3%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.71 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation to make $3.77 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.54 Million and $4.66 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -19.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.1%. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 44.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.8% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares, and 7.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.1%. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stock is held by 50 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 1.39% of the shares, which is about 1.95 Million shares worth $1.53 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.95% or 1.33 Million shares worth $646.91 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.