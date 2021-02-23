In the last trading session, 1,302,668 shares of the Houston American Energy Corp.(NYSE:HUSA) were traded, and its beta was 0.5. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.6, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.62 Million. HUSA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.36, offering almost -144.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.92% since then. We note from Houston American Energy Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.26 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.81 Million.

Houston American Energy Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HUSA as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Houston American Energy Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA): Trading Information

Instantly HUSA has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.55- on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.49% year-to-date, but still down -0.0511 over the last five days. On the other hand, Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) is 0.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 432.36 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 238.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $137.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 5188.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HUSA is forecast to be at a low of $137.5 and a high of $137.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +5188.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5188.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13%. Houston American Energy Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -904.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.01% of Houston American Energy Corp. shares, and 10.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.37%. Houston American Energy Corp. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 6.16% of the shares, which is about 429.59 Thousand shares worth $833.4 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 1.01% or 70.37 Thousand shares worth $136.51 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.