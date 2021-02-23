In the last trading session, 1,005,777 shares of the Heat Biologics, Inc.(NASDAQ:HTBX) were traded, and its beta was 0.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.05, and it changed around -$0.55 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $206.65 Million. HTBX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.1, offering almost -232.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.4, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.53% since then. We note from Heat Biologics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.66 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.76 Million.

Heat Biologics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended HTBX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Heat Biologics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.35 for the current quarter.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX): Trading Information

Although HTBX has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.55 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.69% year-to-date, but still down -0.2082 over the last five days. On the other hand, Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) is 0.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.91 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 223.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HTBX is forecast to be at a low of $20 and a high of $40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +341.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 120.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) projections and forecasts

Heat Biologics, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.99 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 62.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12.4%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $330Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Heat Biologics, Inc. to make $190Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $2Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -83.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 49.5%. Heat Biologics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 33.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.01% of Heat Biologics, Inc. shares, and 12.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.65%. Heat Biologics, Inc. stock is held by 49 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.54% of the shares, which is about 865.71 Thousand shares worth $7.51 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.22% or 343.72 Thousand shares worth $1.84 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.