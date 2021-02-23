In the last trading session, 15,008,289 shares of the Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:GHSI) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.04, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $112.99 Million. GHSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.4, offering almost -34.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.165, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.13% since then. We note from Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.41 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 30.54 Million.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GHSI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI): Trading Information

Although GHSI has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.2 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.51% year-to-date, but still down -0.0545 over the last five days. On the other hand, Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) is 0.3% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.8 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40.9%. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 22.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.89% of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. shares, and 5.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.25%. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.81% of the shares, which is about 3.05 Million shares worth $1.27 Million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.4% or 434.37 Thousand shares worth $180.26 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 2154948 shares worth $431.85 Thousand, making up 1.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 688.58 Thousand shares worth around $137.99 Thousand, which represents about 0.63% of the total shares outstanding.